Dr Disrespect comments on his Twitch ban

Dr Disrespect has responded to reports he has been banned from the streaming platform Twitch, stating the company has yet to confirm the "specific reason" on why his channel was deleted on Friday.

In a brief tweet addressed to his fans in the "Champions Club", Dr Disrespect – whose real name is Guy Beahm – said: "Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time".

Twitch has not responded to claims Beahm has not been informed of the reason for his ban, but in a comment to Polygon yesterday said: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

Twitch would not, however, be drawn on what guidelines Beahm has been found to have breached, but sources reportedly close to the situation have negated rumours that the action came as a result of DMCA takedowns. It has reportedly already begun the process of refunding the monthly subscriptions of his fans.

Prior to his removal, Dr Disrespect had over four million followers on the streaming platform, as well as an exclusivity contract with Twitch.

Beahm is no stranger to controversy, of course. As we summarised recently, during E3 2019, Beahm had a cameraman following him around, live streaming his experience. He followed him inside the male bathrooms at the event while continuing to stream, which is against convention rules. He was subsequently suspended from Twitch and his E3 badge was revoked , but two weeks later, his Twitch channel was reinstated.

In August last year, Musician Jimmy Wong called out Dr DisRespect for being outwardly racist on stream and performing caricatures of Chinese accents.