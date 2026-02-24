Discord ends partnership with controversial age verification software, Twitch immediately says hold my beer and tells new affiliates to submit faces and IDs to the same service
"Ask yourself who’s on the other side of that camera, and what list you just landed on"
Twitch is asking new affiliates to submit selfies and government IDs to the controversial age-verification platform Persona before they can receive their first payout. We say controversial, as Discord recently cut ties with Persona over its alleged links to the US government intelligence program.
Posting on Bluesky, streamer TawnyCodeCat alerted people to a change in Twitch's policy requiring some new affiliates to submit age verification documents, including a government ID and a selfie, to Persona to receive payments. They claim that when they asked Twitch Support for an alternative to age verification, they were told, "There isn't one."
Twitch is requiring new Affiliates, before their first payment, to give government photo ID and a separate photo to Persona, the same Persona that has connections to government mass surveillance programs. When I asked Twitch support for another option, they said there isn't one. #twitch #persona 1/4— @tawnycodecat.bsky.social (@tawnycodecat.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-02-24T15:37:05.191Z
This is supported by an article on Twitch support that reads, "some streamers may be required to verify their identity before receiving their first payout. If your payout is on hold, you'll see a message in your Payout Eligibility Panel and receive email notifications with instructions to complete identity verification through Persona, Twitch's verification service."
When you click 'Learn More' next to this statement, it takes you to an FAQ that, very helpfully, doesn't mention anything about Persona or age verification. However, the above statement makes it clear that Twitch is using the controversial service.
Discord recently announced that its partnership with Persona had ended after less than a month. This followed security concerns raised on a blog post by a group of researchers, who found apparent links to the US government intelligence program in the platform's open-source code.
The conclusion of the report reads, "We didn’t break anything. We didn’t bypass anything… If that’s enough to expose the architecture of a global surveillance platform, maybe the problem isn’t us… If someone asks you to take a selfie to prove you’re human, ask yourself who’s on the other side of that camera, and what list you just landed on."
New Discord age verification system and filters will rely on oversight from mix of "AI validation and human review," because that always works
