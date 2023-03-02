Don't worry, Link's house is still standing in Tears of the Kingdom

We've got some good news and we've got some bad news for Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom .

First of all, thanks to some eagle-eyed Reddit (opens in new tab) users, it has come to our attention that the house Link purchased from Bolson in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has survived the events of the past few years and is set to appear in Tears of the Kingdom. The bad news is, we're not sure who's been keeping up the payments on it between the two games, so it's possible Link won't be able to live in the same house in the sequel.

It's tricky to see from the very blurry screenshots but it definitely looks like a house with a very tall chimney hidden amongst the mountains, which sounds just like how Link's house looked in Breath of the Wild. Since most RPGs start their players off with very little, we can't imagine that Link will be given his old house back without having to work for it first, especially considering it was obtained via a side quest in Breath of the Wild anyway.

This has caused Breath of the Wild fans to begin theorizing about what could have happened between the two games to make Link lose his house, with the most popular theory being that local businessman Bolson has taken it back due to Link falling behind on his payments for the house as he's too busy restoring Hyrule with Zelda.

"Good news: Link's house is still intact in Tears of the Kingdom," one comment on the post above reads, "bad news: It's been several years in between, and Link defaulted on his payments because he was too busy cave-diving with Zelda and now Bolson owns the house." This prompted another fan to reply to this comment adding: "Defaulted? I paid 3000 RUPEES AND 30 BUNDLES OF STICKS AND CAN'T EVEN COOK INSIDE AND THERE ARE SQUATTERS ON THE LAWN," which kind of makes it sound like Bolson is the one who owes Link instead.