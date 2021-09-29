Don’t expect a New World console release any time soon

By

Sorry console gamers, New World is still just a PC game for now

New World
(Image credit: Amazon)

New World will remain a PC exclusive title at least for the "foreseeable future" according to the game’s developer.

In a series of recent tweets from the official New World Twitter account, developer Amazon Game Studios said it currently has no plans to bring its new MMO to consoles following its launch yesterday. 

Replying to several fans who had some kind of variation of the question 'will New World be coming to consoles?' The account replied in the same way to all tweets with "New World will be playable only on PC for the foreseeable future."

See more

This straightforward (and almost robotic) response has pretty much confirmed that the game will continue to only be available on PC via Steam and Amazon Gaming, at least for the time being. However after its incredibly successful launch - in just 24 hours New World had become the fifth most-played Steam game ever - we’d be surprised if this suggestion never got revisited. 

This success hasn’t come without its faults though, as on New World’s launch day eager players were faced with server errors and shockingly long wait times - with the average player having to wait around an hour to get into the game. This of course resulted in an onslaught of memes about New World and its server queues appearing online. 

There is a light at the end of this very long tunnel though, as Amazon has announced that it will offer free server transfers to combat queue times for the next 2 weeks. We haven’t been given a concrete date for when this will be yet, but rest assured, the New World developer is on the case. 

Looking for a New World alternative? Take a look at our best MMORPG list for inspiration. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.