New sexy, supernatural drama Domino Day is the UK's answer to Vampire Diaries and True Blood, says creator

Your new favorite YA fixation is arriving later this month with Domino Day, a brand new drama from BBC Three about modern-day witches. That's right, this series will have you saying 'witch, please' as you immediately hit that 'play next episode' button, hooked on the spooky thrills.

The six-part show follows young witch Domino (Siena Kelly) as she uses dating apps to track down targets to feed off, facing an increasing need to suck dry the energy of others in order to stay alive. However, in doing so the magical world is endangered as Domino threatens to expose it to mankind. She therefore attracts the attention of the local coven, who aren't exactly happy with her actions...

If you are thinking this sounds like it could follow in the footsteps of the likes of The Vampire Diaries, then you would be right. In fact, this was exactly on the mind of the show's creator Lauren Sequeira, who wrote it in response to a significant lack of British supernatural TV shows. She told SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Halo season 2 on the cover: "I’ve always loved supernatural shows – The Vampire Diaries, True Blood, etc – but we don’t really do that genre over here, not a lot anyway. So, with the BBC getting behind this, saying 'Let’s do witches', that’s cool."

And given that the show deals with themes such as sex and power, it might prove to be as provocative as the likes of True Blood too. The cast are fully aware that this indeed might be the case, not that they mind at all though. In fact, actor Babirye Bukilwa who plays coven member Sammie invites the response, telling SFX: "I think some men, misogynists, are going to be really triggered and offended, but good! That element of the show, the dating scene, will open up conversations which I think are necessary. It may be difficult, but it’s important."

Fellow coven cast member Molly Harris, who portrays witch Jules, agrees, stating that it's about time a female-led show reclaimed the subject of witchcraft, something which has historically had negative connotations with women. She said: "The idea of witches is very tied to women and has had negative connotations historically. We are saying 'fuck that' – this is actually what it is and it can be whatever we want it to be. There’s a need for female-led shows right now, especially ones that debunk allegories like this."

All episodes of Domino Day release on iPlayer on January 31. If you want to watch it on BBC Three, they release weekly at 9pm from that Wednesday night.

