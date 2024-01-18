New supernatural BBC drama from Gangs of London writer looks like Vampire Diaries meets Euphoria in first trailer

The first trailer for the BBC’s new supernatural drama Domino Day is here, and it’s a spooky treat. The drama follows modern-day witches navigating dating apps, ancient supernatural threats, and a coven tracking their every move.

Siena Kelly plays the titular Domino Day in the BBC drama, a young witch using dating apps to find her targets. As we see in the first clip, she needs to use their energy to sustain her power, which leads to some gory consequences. However, her carelessness in taking home humans soon gets the attention of a coven of suspicious witches, and when a dangerous figure from Domino’s past arrives, life gets even more complicated.

The neon-lit trailer gives Euphoria vibes as it follows young adults dealing with dating and sex, all with a supernatural twist. Comparisons to fantasy dramas like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Charmed all stand up too, as the show amps up the magic at the heart of this story.

The show is written and created by Lauren Sequeira, best known for her work on Gangs of London, and is produced by the production company behind hit shows The Responder and The Salisbury Poisonings. Alongside Kelly, its cast includes Babirye Bukilwa, Poppy Lee Friar, Alisha Bailey, and Sam Howard-Sneyd.

The six-part drama is available in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Wednesday, January 31. A US release date is not yet confirmed.

