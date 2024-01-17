Dolph Lundgren says he's "disappointed" over Aquaman 2 reshoots, because the original cut was "really good"

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Dolph Lundgren isn't a fan of the DCEU film's reshoots.

The actor plays King Nereus in the sequel and the original Aquaman movie; the character is father to Amber Heard's Mera. Heard's role in The Lost Kingdom was reportedly reduced amid a legal battle with Johnny Depp (though James Wan denied to Variety this was the case).

"I just realized that it was some kind of corporate decision that they try to limit Amber Heard and then I'm playing with her dad and went along with it," Lundgren claimed in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I was just disappointed for the moviegoers, because I thought the original script was great and the original cut – I saw a little bit of it, it was really good, so I didn't see any reason to start reshooting and reshaping the story, which obviously led to disappointment in the moviegoers and not just me."

While the first Aquaman movie grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, the sequel couldn't capture the same momentum, currently sitting at a total of $377.7 million.

The sequel marks the final DCEU movie; James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks off this year with animated Max show Creature Commandos, before Superman: Legacy arrives in 2025.

The new Superman movie stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan co-starring as Lois Lane. "Feisty, marvelous, fiercely intelligent," Brosnahan recently said of her take on the famous journalist.

