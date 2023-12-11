Doctor Who fans think they’ve worked out what happens to David Tennant’s Doctor next

The final 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who, The Giggle, has now aired, and it featured some interesting revelations. Beware though, we’re getting into spoiler territory from here on out, so make sure you’re up to date before reading any further.

In the episode, Doctor Who introduces the concept of 'bi-generation', which allows David Tennant’s 14th Doctor to exist in his own form, rather than regenerating simply into Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. As a result, some viewers have been wondering what will become of his version of the Time Lord.

One major theory has linked his potential fate back to Matt Smith’s Doctor in episode The Day of the Doctor. If you recall back in that 50th anniversary special, he muses on a possible retirement before he meets a character actually called The Curator, played by former Doctor Tom Baker. The pair share an exchange where it’s implied that the Doctor’s future may well be the life of the "humble curator" of the Under Gallery in the future.

Not only this, but after Smith’s Doctor says that he doesn’t forget a face, Baker’s Curator tells him that in the future he might find himself revisiting a few faces, but just "the old favorites". Well, this seems like it was setting up Tennant’s return years before it happened – surely that can’t be a coincidence?

Drawing on the links between the two, one Redditor speculates: "My theory is... what if 14 eventually regenerates into the Curator and that's who meets Eleven at the end of the 50th? He'd have all the knowledge of the future to say that with certainty and the knowledge that Gallifrey was truly saved. Just something I thought of."

Another agreed, adding: "It would certainly add more to his (their?) line about revisiting a few old faces! Like the Curator revisits faces to sort of tie up loose ends with previous companions by using the face they're most familiar with?"

It’s certainly an interesting theory, and really the whole 'bi-generation' reveal has opened up a whole world of possibilities. As we head into a new era of Who, we’d bet that Russell T. Davies has some more twists planned as well.

