Russell T Davies seemingly confirms spring 2025 release window for Ncuti Gatwa's second season of Doctor Who

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has seemingly confirmed the release window for Ncuti Gatwa's second season as the Doctor.

"If I sound a bit hyper, it’s because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025," Davies told The Big Issue in a new interview. "And it’s brand new. It does things we’ve never done before. The writing really pushed me. It’s such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what’s going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before."

Now, we already knew that a new season starring Gatwa (technically season 15, but officially season 2) would air in 2025 , but Davies' comments come closer to narrowing down a release window.

Gatwa's first outing as the Doctor is the 2023 Christmas special, with his first full-length season arriving in 2024. The new Time-Lord's casting has TARDIS veteran David Tennant's seal of approval, too. "God, he’s good casting. It’s very exciting to think about what’s gonna happen to the show when he takes over," Tennant told SFX magazine .

Before Gatwa steps foot in the TARDIS, though, we have the 60th anniversary specials to look forward to. Three new episodes are set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus elsewhere this November and December, featuring Tennant's return as the Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The Star Beast, the first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, will premiere on November 25. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's best new TV shows.