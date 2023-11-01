Russell T Davies reveals that Netflix and Amazon wanted to snap up Doctor Who

Doctor Who has been everywhere: The end of time, Shakespearean London and Gallifrey, to name but a few. With the upcoming specials starring Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant, the sci-fi show has a new home on Disney Plus.

As showrunner Russell T Davies tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features David Tennant as Doctor Who on the cover, the Disney streamer wasn't the only interested party in the new adventures across time and space.

"Obviously, that was written before the streamer was decided. Bear in mind, a lot of this went into production. It could have been Netflix, it could have been Amazon. It could’ve been anyone – you could say any name there that we went to," Davies revealed. "It’s our job to go to every single streamer in the world. All of them were very interested."

The first of three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials is released on November 25 on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and on Disney Plus in other regions.

