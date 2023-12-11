Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa's sonic screwdriver has a beautiful, hidden, message

The BBC has revealed the first-ever look at The Fifteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, but it’s not only the model that’s changed, the new device actually holds a hidden message, one that might help our new Doctor.

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa spoke about his weapon of choice in a video posted to the Doctor Who YouTube account , where he explained that the symbols etched on the golden plate at the center of the screwdriver, translate to a rather wise piece of advice. "My favorite thing about the sonic is this message that is written in Gallifreyan symbols and it is a Rwandan proverb," Gatwa reveals. "It translates to 'the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior.'" We sense a bit of foreshadowing here - maybe the message will aid our Doctor in his upcoming series.

It’s not only the hidden message that makes this new tool different from previous versions. The Fifteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver is more bulky and bulbous compared to David Tennant’s vape-like tool or Jodie Whittaker’s longer wand-like version.

The device, which first appeared in the fifth series of classic Doctor Who, became more popular in the modern take with each Doctor having their own version. The small yet mighty device has many abilities including repairing electronic equipment, operating the TARDIS, disabling alien disguises, healing wounds, and GPS tracking, just to name a few.

Gatwa’s Doctor will have the new sonic screwdriver in hand when he takes over from David Tennant as the new series lead in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road premieres on BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK), and Disney Plus (internationally) on December 25, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.