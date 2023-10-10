Doctor Who celebrates 60 year anniversary by releasing 800 episodes online

Doctor Who is celebrating 60 years by releasing over 800 episodes on BBC iPlayer.

The sci-fi fantasy show first premiered in 1963 and has cemented itself as a permanent fixture in pop culture history. This fall, fans will be able to stream the entire 800-plus episode series along with spin-offs like Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood, and Class, and the behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential.

Each episode will be made accessible for all Whovians, with subtitles, audio description, and sign language options available for the very first time.

The BBC will also release an extensive online archive that includes cast interviews, written documents, unheard audio, and behind-the-scenes photos.

"I’d like to thank the BBC for all the hard work, to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last," showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "I'm so excited for new viewers – imagine being 8 years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the '60s, '70s, '80s, and beyond. And we’re determined this won't be a dusty museum - we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!"

BBC iPlayer’s catalog and online archive will launch simultaneously on November 1 before David Tennant makes his triumphant return as the Fourteenth Doctor for three special 60th-anniversary episodes. Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the Fifteenth Doctor for what we hope is a multiple-season tenure. Tennant's episodes will take place during the 'festive period,' while season 14 will premiere in 2024.

