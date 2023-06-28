Doctor Octopus just got a weirdly cool power upgrade for his tentacles

Doctor Octopus is one of the villains who is often in the running to be considered his true number one arch-enemy - and in June 28's Amazing Spider-Man #28 by writer Zeb Wells, penciler Ed McGuiness, inker Mark Morales, colorist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna, Otto Octavius debuts some upgraded powers in a fight against one of Spidey's other traditional arch-foes, Norman Osborn AKA Gold Goblin.

Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Octopus lost his old arms following Amazing Spider-Man #900 in which they betrayed him, even helping aid Spider-Man in escaping the clutches of the Living Brain. They resurfaced in Amazing Spider-Man #27, and now in #28, J. Jonah Jameson rushes the damaged arms to OsCorp, pleading for Peter Parker and Norman Osborn's help in repairing them.

At first Osborn refuses, citing his longtime rivalry with Doctor Octopus - but Jameson reminds Osborn that he himself is currently in the midst of his own second chance as the heroic Gold Goblin.

But Doc Ock isn't without some new tricks of his own, specifically a new set of strange, semi-sentient arms that not only fulfill the usual function of his classic cybernetic appendages, but are also able to break apart into dozens of independent drones full of green nano-goo.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The upgrade is actually pretty darn cool, thanks in part to the eerily cute way Ed McGuiness, Mark Morales, and Marcio Menyz depict the 'Ocktoids,' and to the way they integrate numerous previous iterations of Doctor Octopus' technology for a power up that actually makes sense.

By the story's end, Doc Ock has confronted and instantly bested both Spider-Man and Gold Goblin, potentially reaffirming his status as Peter Parker's top enemy - especially since Norman Osborn is currently Spider-Man's ally.

Doctor Octopus' latest scheme continues in July 12's Amazing Spider-Man #29.

Doctor Octopus and Norman Osborn top the list of the best Spider-Man villains of all time.