Disney Villainous board game expansions are changing in 2024

The Disney Villainous board game series is going into 2024 with a slightly different approach; it's pivoting to more affordable 'expandalone' releases featuring two characters per pack.

While Disney Villainous expansions are nothing new, this format is a marked change. In the past, each 'expandalone' (it can be played by itself or with other Disney Villainous sets) would contain three characters and be more expensive on the whole. However, publisher Ravensburger has stated in a press release that it will "move to a new format for all Villainous expandalone games in 2024, now featuring two characters at a more affordable price point ($19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD)." This also seems to be true for the Star Wars Villainous spin-off, and is something we started to see last year with the Nightmare Before Christmas expansion.

The first of these add-ons will be 'Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite,' a pack adding King Candy from Wreck It Ralph and Shere Khan of the Jungle Book fame. There's no word on how they'll play yet, but apparently Target will get a special "candy bar-themed packaging sleeve and exclusive finish on King Candy’s mover."

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Similarly, we don't know what the Star Wars Villainous expandalone box will include either. Before now, we've had a set of Force users in the main pack and bounty hunters like Boba Fett in the follow-up.

One thing we can say for certain is the addition of a new starter set, though. Following its release as a Disney100 tie-in, the 'Introduction to Evil' box is coming back this August at mass retail. Containing added video tutorials, "streamlined gameplay designed to be welcoming for beginners," and four of the series' original villains (Maleficent, Ursula, Captain Hook, and Prince John), this is supposed to be an easier route into the game. More specifically, Ravensburger says that "the changes incorporate fan feedback and the Ravensburger team’s learnings from developing the game for over five years." Seeing as we've always said that Disney Villainous can be hard to get into despite being one of the best board games, this update feels wise.

For recommendations on what to play next, be sure to check out our guide on board games for adults, board games for 2 players, and the best cooperative board games.