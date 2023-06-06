One of the best Disney movies finally comes to the Villainous board game

The Nightmare Before Christmas is on its way to the Disney Villainous board game, with an Oogie Boogie pack being revealed for launch this Halloween.

This is the first single character expansion for Disney Villainous, which sits high up on our list of the best board games (normally, packs include three playable baddies that can be mixed and matched with all of the other Disney characters). Along with Oogie Boogie, Disney Villainous: Filled with Fright will introduce a unique deck of characters, items, and abilities from The Nightmare Before Christmas in his attempt to overthrow Jack Skellington.

According to the press release, Disney Villainous: Filled with Fright will launch at some point this October - just in time for it to join your collection of the best Halloween board games, in other words.

It wasn't the only announcement from the folks behind Villainous, though; we're also getting a re-release of four characters from the original board game. Designed to coincide with the 100 years of Disney celebration, 'Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition)' features Ursula, Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Prince John in a platinum rainbow-foil box that depicts the Little Mermaid antagonist.

(Image credit: Ravensburger, Disney)

It doesn't seem as if they'll play any differently this time around, but the movers have a new finish and the set will presumably be a bit cheaper due to it not including Jafar and the Queen of Hearts from the OG set (which we said was "delightfully wicked" in our Disney Villainous review).

Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) will be available to pre-order exclusively from Target this June 20.

Unfortunately, those are the only details we have about either game - it's unclear how Oogie Boogie will play in Filled with Fright, for example. However, it should be cheaper than other Disney Villainous expansions because of its smaller size. That was certainly the case when the Venom box arrived for Marvel Villainous, anyway.

However, we should get more info on at least one more Villainous project in the near future. With the Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy reveal, we were promised details in June.

