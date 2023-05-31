Disney Plus has removed even more movies – including a 2022 original

12 movies are gone from Disney Plus

Cheaper by the Dozen
Disney Plus has removed even more movies from its streaming service.

12 movies – including, ironically, Cheaper by the Dozen – are now no longer available to stream on Disney Plus. The full list is below (H/T Screen Rant).

  • Artemis Fowl   
  • Better Nate Than Never    
  • Black Beauty    
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Darby and the Dead    
  • Flora & Ulysses     
  • Hollywood Stargirl    
  • Magic Camp    
  • The One and Only Ivan    
  • Stargirl
  • Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made    
  • Wolfgang

Out of the clutch of departures, Cheaper by the Dozen is undoubtedly the biggest standout. The 2022 adaptation, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, is barely a year old – and proof that only major names and franchises are safe from being kicked off Disney Plus altogether. A worrying sign of the times if ever there was one.

This is part of a new initiative that has seen dozens of movies and shows being removed from Disney Plus at the end of May. It has also been revealed that beloved Marvel show The Runaways – part of the Hulu/Star umbrella – is gone too.

The One and Only Ivan actor Bryan Cranston previously responded to the news in a social media post.

"I heard the news that my film, The One And Only Ivan is being pulled from @disneyplus as early as next week," he wrote on May 20. "I was very proud of this sweet, family movie that was released after the COVID lockdown began. And I urge you to gather your kids, or nieces & nephews, make some popcorn, and watch this engaging and delightful story that was based on real events!"

