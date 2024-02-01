Disney Plus follows Netflix in rolling out password sharing crackdown – and here's when it begins

We’ve known it was coming for a while now, but Disney Plus has seemingly finally revealed when it’s going to crack down on password sharing.

In an email seen by CNN, Hulu – which is frequently bundled with Disney Plus and will merge with the streamer in the US soon – will be "adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household" from March 14.

The user agreement for subscribers, updated last week, adds: "You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person’s username, password or other account information, or another person’s name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian."

Disney Plus’ user agreement includes the exact same language, suggesting that there may soon be plans in place to stop those using the streaming service outside of the primary account holder’s household. It's not yet clear what that will entail, however.

Disney had previously confirmed it would be introducing ways to "address account sharing" in 2023, with a password sharing crackdown also rolling out in Canada last year.

"We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," Disney CEO Bob Iger said last year, per IGN. "Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024."

This, of course, follows in the footsteps of Netflix – which has seen tremendous subscriber growth thanks to its password sharing crackdowns.

