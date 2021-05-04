Disney Plus celebrates Star Wars Day with new The Simpsons crossover

Star Wars Day has brought bountiful treasures to Disney Plus, with Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1 debuting on the streamer alongside a brand new The Simpsons short that sees Maggie Simpsons as a padawan in training... sort of.

The new short, titled Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, centers on the toddler while she's in daycare and her pacifier is stolen. To say too much more about the three-minute Star Wars x The Simpsons crossover would be a spoiler, but head to Disney Plus now to watch the short.

The official synopses reads: "In a daycare far, far away... but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventures bring her face-to face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the Dark Side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy."

Of course, any crossover between The Simpsons and Star Wars has only been possible since Disney bought both Fox and LucasFilm.

Star Wars has been lovingly paid homage to multiple times in The Simpsons, but more so by its rival animated show, Family Guy – there have three extended Family Guy episodes that spoof Star Wars: "Blue Harvest", "Something, Something, Something, Dark Side", and "It's a Trap!"

For more Star Wars and Simpsons coverage, check out our guides on the following: