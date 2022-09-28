Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update features Scar and arrives in around three weeks

By Hirun Cryer
published

It'll also support an improved photo mode

Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley's first major content update will arrive in "in around three weeks."

That's according to a new announcement from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account, published just yesterday on September 27. The update, which features The Lion King's villainous Scar, is about three weeks out from launch, putting it right around October 18 on all platforms.

As the tweet above states, this is actually the first post-launch update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although Scar is actually present on the game's main loading screen, he's not actually in the early access game yet, but there's just a few short weeks to go until he's finally here.

However, Scar won't be the only addition in the new update. It turns out this new Disney Dreamlight Valley update will improve the game's photo mode with brand new poses, as well as "more surprises (opens in new tab)," according to a follow-up tweet from the game's Twitter account.

It's worth noting this is separate from the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update that's set to arrive at some point later this year. Earlier this month at the Disney Marvel showcase, just after Dreamlight Valley first launched, the game's developers revealed Woody and Buzz, as well as their corresponding outfits for the player characters, would be joining the game.

There's no word yet on when this new DLC is eventually arriving, but it's good to know the Disney Dreamlight Valley team is already targeting two content updates for launch later this year.

