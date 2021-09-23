Disney Classic Games Collection brings together Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book

A collection of classic Disney games brings Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book together for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In a trailer announcing the new collection we get to see exactly what buying this new collection will entail. Not only do you get multiple different versions of all three games - from console to handheld over the years - (including both the Sega and Nintendo versions of Aladdin and The Jungle Book) but you also get all three of the games' soundtracks and more behind the scenes insights.

This collection also incorporates a 'Watch Mode' which lets players rewind to retry tricky parts of the games or skip forward to a different portion of each game entirely, so you won’t have to keep struggling to get past the magic carpet segment of Aladdin anymore.

The versions of all three games have also been remastered to today’s standards whilst still maintaining their nostalgic feel. In fact, they’ve been upgraded to feature 1080p graphics and enhancements to look good on modern HD TVs. If you’d prefer to keep things more classic though, there’s also a range of custom filter options that have been designed to replicate classic CRT TVs.

There’s no exact release date for this new collection yet but it is set to release sometime during "Fall 2021" according to the new trailer. It will also be available on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.