Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless launches with some questionable character traits

Back by popular demand, the next addition to the hilarious and demonic TRPG series, Disgaea, has finally hit game stores. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless marks twenty years since the launch of its popular predecessor, and in celebration the games director, Shunsuke Minowa, has been giving the low down on the new game's true essence.

Not only does he go into some detail, speaking to our Jon Bailes in Play magazine about how the devs at Nippon Ichi are going back to basics to make up for the previous game's second-rate reception, Minowa reveals some interesting traits for the games main characters, too.

"Whenever he experiences anything approaching human-like emotions, he vomits blood,” says Minowa, referencing the game's Samourai protagonist, Fuji—the darker of two main characters.

Minowa speaks of his supporting character, Pirilika, as a "super kind person" whose nature both contrasts and complements their peer's. As such the game features some angel-demon dynamics from the protagonists—a kind of Red Oni, Blue Oni trope to ease the demonic traits of brutality, laziness, and… frugality?

Whether the latter is a negative trait, I'm unsure, but one thing's for sure: Tumblr will be all aflutter with fanfiction shipping the two of them in no time.

The two are "made in the image of Laharl and Flonne", the original game's Prince of Darkness character and their loyal angelic supporting character.

(Image credit: Nippon Ichi )

No not only does the game go back to basics in terms of the main characters, it also moves away from the previous game's auto battler style, and restores a bunch of character classes and weapon skills that were removed in the interest of simplification in Disgaea 6.

The game is out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. If you're interested, you can also head over and read Dash's rundown of the goodies featured in PLAY #31.