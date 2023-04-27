Discover the roots of Groot in an exclusive preview of his new solo comic

It's probably quite difficult asking Groot about his history. After all, just how much precise biographical information can be conveyed to humans with the words "I am Groot"?

Still, if you've ever wondered where the walking tree from Planet X came from, this new four-issue limited series by Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro should help shed a little light on the mystery - just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to hit theaters.

Abnett has said of the new book, "I am delighted to be back with Groot for this series that will explore his early life and adventures, reveal some secrets of his home and his people, introduce some fantastic new characters, reveal a couple of big secrets… and also guest star some VERY unexpected Marvel characters." He also added, "If you like Marvel Cosmic, you’re going to LOVE this."

Artist Damian Couceiro added, "I'm thrilled to be working along with Dan on this origin story of Groot!" He also described Groot as, "a super fun character to work with. He's cute but also brave and a warrior, so there is a lot to play with, and Dan came up with a crazy epic story full of action and fun that I think readers will enjoy a lot!"

We have an exclusive preview of the new comic's first five pages below...

Here's Marvel's official solicitation for the new issue:

"Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny! Will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell? Join writer Dan Abnett (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) and artist Damian Couceiro (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2099, X-FORCE) as they reveal never-before-seen moments of Groot’s origin and first adventure through the galaxy!"

Groot #1 is published by Marvel Comics on May 3.

