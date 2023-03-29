Jonathan Hickman's cosmic new Marvel title is finally revealed

Marvel Comics has been teasing the return of writer Jonathan Hickman since late 2022, with scare details about his new project with artist Valerio Schiti having been unveiled - until now, with the official announcement of G.O.D.S., a cosmic new title that brings in everyone from Doctor Strange to the entities Eternity and Infinity, and many more, as announced in a new trailer, seen above.

G.O.D.S. - an acronym Marvel has yet to publicly define - is billed as Hickman's "most ambitious undertaking to date," which will redefine the role of the higher cosmic beings of the Marvel Universe.

"Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal," reads Marvel's official explanation.

"After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash," it continues. "It’s the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive."

Jonathan Hickman last wrote for Marvel Comics in August, 2021, when he ended his run on X-Men. In his tenure as so-called 'Head of X,' Hickman created the concept of the mutant nation of Krakoa in the twin stories House of X and Powers of X, which established the current mutant status quo.

“When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman explains in the official announcement. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe -- in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic -- and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

Check out a gallery of interior art from series artist Valerio Schiti and colorist Marte Gracia:

“The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon,” adds Schiti. “We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!”

G.O.D.S. goes on sale in the fall, after a preview in May's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 special.

House of X/Powers of X is one of the best X-Men stories of all time.