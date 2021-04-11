Disco Elysium – The Final Cut dev details PlayStation patch and vows to "try again until we get it right"

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut developer ZA/UM has detailed changes and improvements coming in an upcoming patch for PlayStation consoles.

Though there's no confirmed date for the rollout of the update, it's hoped the patch will remedy a number of issues particularly plaguing the PlayStation version, including voice-over problems, controller issues, and save bugs.

"Maybe blame it on the Doomed Commercial Area, birthplace of doomed dreams, resting place for every venture. Blame it on an incursion of the apocalypse in a localized space, or whatever Tequila Sunset hits you with. Blame it on a call to Abigail," the developer said in a post about the patch .

"Or just blame it on us. Because it is our fault, that’s true. We’re all just human beings dreaming big, and not always making those dreams come true like we hope. But we’re going to try anyway, and try again, until we get it right. And we will."

For the full patch details, head on over to the official website .

ICYMI, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was recently refused classification in Australia .

In an explanation on the official Australian Classification website, the board said classification had been refused because the game deals with "matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults".

Originally announced late last year, the Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adds four new side quests, full voice acting, and heaps of updated animations and other art to the hardboiled detective RPG.

Disco Elysium is so popular, in fact, that it's getting its own TV series. The Disco Elysium TV show will be made by the same people who made the game, as developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.