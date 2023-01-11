Dimension Z returns in Captain America: Cold War in April

Captain America: Cold War has been teased since the middle of 2022. And in April 2023, the crossover between Steve Rogers' title Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Sam Wilson's title Captain America: Symbol of Truth will finally kick off with a trio of Captain America comics which Marvel is now previewing ahead of the release of the publisher's full April 2023 solicitations.

'Cold War' takes up the entire month of April's Captain America comic book offerings - three titles, to be exact - which include Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11, Captain America: Symbol of Truth #12, and Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1.

Kicking off the month is April 5's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11 from writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero, in which Captain America and his new team of Invaders (which includes Sharon Carter, the Destroyer, and several other members of Cap's so-called 'Inner Circle') escape the psychic clutches of MODOC (Mental Organism Designed Only for Conquest) only to find themselves caught up in the opening salvo of 'Cold War'.

Then the crossover fully kicks off in April 12's Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 from Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty writers Jackson and Lanzing, Captain America: Symbol of Truth writer Tochi Onyebuchi, and artist Carlos Magno, with a cover from Patrick Gleason.

The Cold War Alpha one-shot sets the stage for the story of 'Cold War' which involves the recent apparent heel turn of Winter Soldier and his potential connection to the disappearance of Ian Rogers/Nomad, Steve Rogers' recently resurrected adopted son.

Finally, April 26 brings Captain America: Symbol of Truth #12 from writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva, which heats up the 'Cold War' action by bringing back Dimension Z - Arnim Zola's personal pocket dimension where time moves much faster, and where Steve Rogers adopted and raised his son Ian.

This time though, the keys to Dimension Z are in Bucky's hands, and he seems to have some kind of plan for Ian Rogers that involves bringing him back to where he was born.

