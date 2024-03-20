Diablo 4 season 4 delayed to May to give Blizzard time to implement PTR feedback

Diablo 4 season 4 has been delayed a whole month to May 14, giving players a few more weeks to experience everything in season 3.

Diablo 4's very first PTR will run from April 2 to 9, and that'll allow players to test out what's to come in season 4 and provide feedback to help ensure the new content is as stable as possible. Blizzard says it needs the extra time afforded by the delay to receive feedback from the PTR and apply it to season 4.

The delay was announced during today's Campfire Chat, in which Diablo 4's community lead, Adam Fletcher, explained that Blizzard needs a little more time to make sure feedback from the upcoming PTR is implemented properly.

"We're pushing it back a few weeks to ensure that we get all of the feedback from this PTR and we apply it to season 4 to make sure that all of these new system changes that we're doing are right and work for the community based off of everyone's feedback," Fletcher said.

We learned earlier this month that Diablo 4's Season 4 loot overhaul is so big that it warrants a new test server some 10 months after launch. Blizzard went over the sweeping changes coming to itemization in today's livestream, and although it's too much to cover here, the gist of it is that the ARPG is leaning toward a "quality over quantity" ethos that'll translate to fewer, but more higher quality items more applicable to your build.

