Diablo 4 Rogue trailer reveals returning class, customization, and ear collecting

Some call it murder. She calls it job well done. 👂 #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/21mAF1jfBMFebruary 19, 2021

The Diablo 4 Rogue trailer has been unveiled during Blizzcon 2021, confirming the class from the original Diablo is returning with much more flexibility. And the trailer for the Rogue will certainly get you hyped, as she's back to collecting ears and stealing "from those more fortunate." I'm into it.

The Rogue is joining the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid classes in Diablo 4, and while it's a nod to the original game, this version of the Rogue will have a lot more to work with. The re-envisioned class will give players a chance to create their own kind of Rogue, whether they're modeled after the original long-range archer, or more of a cloak-and-dagger type character that's similar to the Assassins from Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction. The mantra for Diablo 4 is "customization first" and that's proven with the Rogue - you'll have the option to go with daggers, bows, traps, poisons, magic, and more, so you can really make the Rogue your own.

Also, the ears in the trailer aren't just for show, so it looks like the ear collecting mechanic will return in Diablo 4. No word on what the fifth Diablo 4 class will be just yet, or when the Diablo 4 release date will be. We do know that the world of Diablo 4 will be larger than any world before.

As you can see from the November 2019 Diablo 4 trailer, this is going to be one of the darkest entries in the series yet, with Lilith returning to Sanctuary and bringing plenty of chaos with her. Also announced during BlizzCon 2021 was Diablo 2 Resurrected, which will be available on PC and consoles later this year.



You can't play Diablo 4 yet, but check out our round-up of the best games of 2021 you can play now.