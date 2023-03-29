Diablo 4 devs will address beta feedback in "a couple of weeks"

Blizzard will discuss the Diablo 4 beta feedback it's received in "a couple of weeks."

The second and final Diablo 4 beta weekend wrapped up early this week, and the general reception seems to be positive - late last week we issued a PSA that Blizzard was about to steal your whole entire weekend based on our impressions from the beta's previous weekend.

"That's because Diablo 4 is excellent," wrote GR's Josh West. "Truth be told, I'm a big fan of where Diablo 3 eventually landed after years of refinement, and lord knows I played plenty of it over the last decade, but Diablo 4 is excellent in a way that its predecessor wasn't. There's something about it which I just can't seem to shake. The Diablo 4 beta hooked me, viciously."

PSA: We're going through all of your feedback and will have an update in a couple of weeks about what we heard and what we're addressing. Thanks for helping to test the Beta and your patience as we worked through issues. #DiabloIV #Grateful pic.twitter.com/iMWZwtJ7uoMarch 29, 2023 See more

That said, nothing's perfect, and certainly not when it's in beta form. While again, folks seemed to generally vibe with the Diablo 4 beta, criticisms have been leveled against the UI, class balancing, world scaling, and more. We have a writeup on why the Ashava world boss is in desperate need of some re-tuning despite being a fun idea in concept.

It's unclear how much of the player feedback will be addressed, but hopefully we'll hear, at the very least, early ideas on what sort of solutions will be implemented. After all, full release is only a couple months away, so it's not like Blizzard has all the time in the world to stew on this sort of stuff.

Diablo 4 launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on June 6.

The betas gave Diablo 4 players just enough time to find a simple way to boost your DPS by 30%.