Diablo 4 devs squash annoying bug that was leading everyone to get spam messages about gold

Blizzard has squashed an annoying Diablo 4 bug causing everyone to get spam messages about gold.

In recent weeks Diablo 4 fans have been inundated with friend request messages containing links to gold-selling sites. In a tweet, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra explains that this was due to a bug in the system which resulted in players' full battle.net ID being visible to others. Thankfully, Blizzard has now fixed the issue and is working on removing the accounts responsible for sending the spam.

"We had a bug in UI where users could see full battle.net IDs and spam them in D4," Ybarra says. "I'm sure some of you have the 'buy/sell gold' spam messages. It's been fixed and will take a bit to weed it the bad players. Mainly JFYI communication on this - we know it's annoying."

Given the frequency of the messages, players are indeed annoyed. Over on the Diablo 4 subreddit, one player said that in a single night, they received "over 15 pending friend requests on Battle Net with the same message trying to sell Diablo 4 gold". In a separate post, another reported receiving "almost one on the hour."

That's not the only bug that Blizzard's had to stamp out recently, as last week, a new Diablo 4 patch inadvertently increased the drop rate for Uber Unique items from Helltide chests. Naturally, players rushed to take advantage of the loot rush before it was shut down. If you were lucky enough to snag some super rare gear from one of the bugged chests, the developer has kindly agreed to let you keep it.

