Diablo 4 development is "progressing well," says Blizzard

Diablo 4's development is progressing smoothly, Blizzard has confirmed.

Activision Blizzard released its first-quarter financial results report yesterday. It gives us not only a look at the company's commercial performance but also a glimpse at its current and future plans.

In the report, Blizzard provided an update on the development of Diablo 4. The game was announced all the way back in 2019, and despite it being a high-profile title for the company, details on its progress have been hard to come by. Blizzard is clearly keen to address fans' frustration over the long wait for the action RPG's fourth instalment, confirming that "company-wide internal testing of Diablo 4 is underway".

"Development on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 is also progressing well," says the Activision Blizzard report. "Company-wide internal testing of Diablo 4 is underway, and external testing of the player-versus-player mode of Overwatch 2 begins tomorrow, April 26, 2022."

While this doesn't give us a timeframe for when we can expect to play Diablo 4, it's reassuring to know that it's now all hands on deck when it comes to getting the game out of the door.

The report also mentions the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel, which Activision describes as the "most advanced experience in franchise history."

Diablo 4 might not be launching anytime soon, but Blizzard recently confirmed that we don't have long to wait for Diablo Immortal. The series mobile spin-off will launch in June and feature cross-play on PC.

