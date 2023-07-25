Diablo 4 dev overjoyed to see fans spot super subtle conclusion to a beloved NPC's story

Diablo 4 has an adorable blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment, and the developer responsible for it is "overjoyed" that players are starting to notice.

Senior quest designer Harrison G. Pink has shared their joy after finding out that at least one Diablo 4 player has noticed a very small but very sweet moment in the Blizzard ARPG. In their tweet, Pink attaches a screenshot from the Diablo 4 subreddit which reads: "What little things do you appreciate in this game?"

For this player, spotting Aneta the witch later on in the game after completing her quest was a sweet little moment. Diablo 4 players first meet Aneta during the 'The Heretic' quest where they help the character gather flowers and end up having to save her after being kidnapped. According to the author of the Reddit post, later on in the game, during Taissa's post-campaign quest, Taissa will summon witches - one of which is Aneta, meaning she graduated from witch school after being accused of witchcraft earlier in the game.

AAAAH I can't believe anyone noticed! Sometimes you make little decisions just for yourself when building quests, but I'm overjoyed someone else caught this ♥️ #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/6EfPv7BamEJuly 25, 2023 See more

After discovering that this small detail was being picked up on by Diablo 4 players, Pink took to Twitter (or X) writing: "AAAAH I can't believe anyone noticed! Sometimes you make little decisions just for yourself when building quests, but I'm overjoyed someone else caught this," which is very wholesome.

This is just one of the recent discoveries Diablo 4 players have made lately. Shortly after the launch of Diablo 4's 1.1.0 patch , players were quick to notice that Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (a new Uber Unique in the sequel) was actually a throwback to an elite Diablo 3 item .