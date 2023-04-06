Diablo 3's next Season will be its last with new content

Diablo 3 Season 29 will be the game's final season to feature brand-new content.

As Wowhead (opens in new tab) reports, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has delved into the future of Diablo 3 at a recent group interview. Firstly, Fergusson reveals the forthcoming Season 29 will have a brand new seasonal theme, but it won't be as "rich" as Season 28, so set your expectations accordingly.

Fergusson then reveals that Season 30 and onwards will feature repeated content, effectively reviving past season for players to replay. There'll be a "max and match of previous cosmetics and features that made up previous season," Fergusson explains.

As you can probably guess, Blizzard's developers are putting all their efforts into the new Diablo 4, which is set to launch just a few months from now, on June 2. Blizzard has previously implied that Diablo 4 will be more of a live service effort than previous series entries, so more developers are likely being tasked with supporting the endgame.

But, all things considered, 29 seasons of brand-new, fresh content is fantastic for any game, no matter how long ago it launched. Diablo 3 has clearly received a lot of dedication from Blizzard after its initial launch over a decade ago in 2012, and it's finally time to bid farewell to the older game in the franchise.

Speaking of the recent beta for Diablo 4, Blizzard said they'd address beta feedback "in a couple of weeks." That's now been confirmed to happen as part of a Diablo 4 stream that's happening on April 20.

Check out our guide to the confirmed Diablo 4 launch times to see when you can begin playing Blizzard's next adventure on June 2.