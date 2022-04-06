Devil's Reign #6 sets up a popular Marvel superhero in a surprise new role

Marvel's Devil's Reign event wraps up with April 6's Devil's Reign #6 (opens in new tab), which puts a bow on the saga of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin's scheme to rid New York City of costumed vigilantes and to kill Daredevil once and for all.

With the conclusion of the story come big developments for Daredevil and Kingpin, naturally - but also for their home turf of New York itself. What do we mean? We'll get into it now, which also means we're getting into spoiler territory, so be forewarned.

Spoilers ahead for Devil's Reign #6

In the aftermath of Wilson Fisk killing Mike Murdock, Matt Murdock's twin brother, thinking he was killing Daredevil himself, all hell has broken loose in the streets of Manhattan. The Purple Man is using his enhanced mind control powers to devastating effect, sending Fisk's Thunderbolts on a rampage through the city alongside hordes of mind-controlled citizens.

Through it all, Luke Cage stands strong, doing his utmost to protect Joseph, the last remaining son of the Purple Man, who absorbed the powers of all his other children, seemingly killing them in the process.

As the Purple Man tries to mesmerize Cage into killing his son, Cage resists, protecting Joseph and encouraging him to fight back against his father's control. Joseph does, and with the support of Luke Cage, manages to psychically overpower the Purple Man, ending the rampage around him.

At the same time, Daredevil and Elektra have taken Fisk down, with Daredevil finding the wherewithal to spare Fisk's life, leading to his arrest and impending removal as mayor of New York City.

As the arrest unfolds, Luke Cage's wife Jessica Jones points out that Fisk being ousted means that Luke is now running for mayor unopposed - meaning he's likely to be the next mayor of New York City.

So when did Luke put his hat in the ring? That happened back in earlier issues of Devil's Reign, at the start of Fisk's anti-hero policy. Though Tony Stark initially tried to run against Fisk, it's Luke Cage who wound up becoming Fisk's strongest (literally, considering Cage's super strength) political opposition in the race for mayor, thanks to his reputation as a man and a hero of the people.

Now, with Fisk off the board in New York and no longer running for mayor, Luke Cage does indeed seem to be the probable next mayor of New York City - though in the Marvel Universe, we're not counting any chickens before they hatch, especially since we don't yet know when the question of New York's next mayor will be answered on the page.

