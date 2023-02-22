Development on the Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode has started at Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR mode is now in development at Capcom and is due to be released as free DLC for PS5 and PSVR 2 .

As revealed on the Japanese Resident Evil Twitter account, a VR mode for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake is now in development at Capcom. In a follow up tweet, the developer revealed that the new mode will be released as free DLC for PS5 and PSVR 2 and that more info about the VR mode will be revealed soon.

『バイオハザード RE:4』のVRモードはPlayStation5/PlayStationVR2向けの無料DLCとして配信される予定です。 https://t.co/Qqci7d49AoFebruary 22, 2023

Since we've technically already had a VR version of Resident Evil 4 released (albeit the original version for Oculus Quest) we have a pretty good idea of the kind of thing we can expect rom this new mode. Just like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - which got a VR mode in the Gold Edition of the game - and Resident Evil Village - that has a VR mode for PSVR 2 on the way - the VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be launched a little while after the main game, hence why it's only started development now.

A VR mode isn't the only new thing coming to the Resi remake. Ahead of the game's imminent release, it's been revealed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake is adding side quests and ditching QTEs . It's not all unfamiliar though, as Resident Evil 4's most dreaded encounter is returning in the remake .

If you didn't know, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X /S, and PC on March 24, 2023 - that's just a little over a month away!