Development on the Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode has started at Capcom

As revealed on the Japanese Resident Evil Twitter account, a VR mode for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake is now in development at Capcom. In a follow up tweet, the developer revealed that the new mode will be released as free DLC for PS5 and PSVR 2 and that more info about the VR mode will be revealed soon.
Since we've technically already had a VR version of Resident Evil 4 released (albeit the original version for Oculus Quest) we have a pretty good idea of the kind of thing we can expect rom this new mode. Just like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - which got a VR mode in the Gold Edition of the game - and Resident Evil Village - that has a VR mode for PSVR 2 on the way - the VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be launched a little while after the main game, hence why it's only started development now.
A VR mode isn't the only new thing coming to the Resi remake. Ahead of the game's imminent release, it's been revealed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake is adding side quests and ditching QTEs. It's not all unfamiliar though, as Resident Evil 4's most dreaded encounter is returning in the remake.
If you didn't know, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24, 2023 - that's just a little over a month away!
