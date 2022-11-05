Destiny 2's next dungeon arrives December 9

A new dungeon is on the way to Destiny 2.

Whilst developer Bungie is keeping the details under wraps for now, the studio did say that it will drop at 9 am PDT on December 9 in preparation for season 19.

"A new dungeon is on the way, and while we do want to keep the details close to the chest so that the day-one experience can be exciting and new for all, we did—at the very least—want to share when you can get adventure-ready for Season 19," Bungie teased (opens in new tab) in a This Week At Bungie blog subtitled: "New Dungeon, Who Dis?"

"The new dungeon will drop on December 9 at 9 AM PDT, the first Friday of the new Season. In this new endgame activity, you’ll be able to... Gotta go."

That's it - nothing more was given away, I'm afraid. And though it's good news that we won't have too long to wait until the new adventure drops, four weeks can feel like a long time when you've already blasted through most of the end-game content and are seeking a fresh challenge. Destiny 2's dungeons - which are best described as mini-raids that can be tackled by up to three Guardians - are almost always a satisfying balance of puzzling and boss fights, and remain one of Destiny 2's strongest modes.

As always, we'll let you know more as and when Bungie reveals further information but at least we have a release date for now which is better than nothing, right?

ICYMI, Bungie seems a tad concerned that PS5 owners are missing out (opens in new tab) on the improved resolution, increased framerate, and speedy load times the new version offers and has given players a friendly reminder to upgrade in the same TWAB blog post.

It appears that "a notable number" of PS5 users are playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles (I can personally confirm it's easily done: I think it took about six months for me to realize I was using the wrong version on my PS5!).

"For the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness, make sure to check out this resource here (opens in new tab) to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in framerates and graphics overall," says Bungie. The link takes you to Sony's support page, where you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade both disc and digital PS4 versions of Destiny 2.

While the graphical improvements are readily apparent, the fact you need a separate download for the PS5 version is not, so it's worth double-checking that you do, in fact, have the new-gen option installed. Xbox owners don't have to worry thanks to the Smart Delivery feature, which ensures the best version of the game is automatically downloaded to your console.

Destiny 2's next major expansion Lightfall is set to release on February 28, 2023, with a raid that could have the best guns the franchise has ever seen (opens in new tab).