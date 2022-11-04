Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version

Destiny 2 is one of the many games originally released on PS4 and Xbox One that has received shiny PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades. But it turns out a lot of PS5 owners aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade and are instead still playing the PS4 version of the shared-world shooter.

Bungie is clearly concerned that PS5 owners are missing out on the improved resolution, increased framerate, and speedy load times the new version offers and has given players a friendly reminder to upgrade in its latest This Week at Bungie (opens in new tab) blog post. According to the developer, "a notable number" of PS5 users are playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles.

"For the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness, make sure to check out this resource here (opens in new tab) to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in framerates and graphics overall," says Bungie. The link takes you to Sony's support page, where you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade both disc and digital PS4 versions of Destiny 2.

While the graphical improvements are readily apparent, the fact you need a separate download for the PS5 version is not, so it's worth double-checking that you do, in fact, have the new-gen option installed. Xbox owners don't have to worry thanks to the Smart Delivery feature, which ensures the best version of the game is automatically downloaded to your console.

Destiny 2's next major expansion Lightfall is set to release on February 28 2023, with a raid that could have the best guns the franchise has ever seen.

