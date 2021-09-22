Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage 5 guide - kill 100 Taken with a bow challenge

The new Wayfinders Voyage 5 challenge for Destiny 2 is proving especially difficult for many, or even impossible. The Wayfinders challenge asks players to kill 100 Taken enemies with a bow, yet many players are finding that doing so doesn’t seem to be progressing the Voyage 5 challenge like they would have expected. We’ve laid out what you need to do below, as well as the best way to go about it.

Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage 5 challenge guide

To complete the Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage 5 challenge, players should know that at time of writing, the challenge is actually bugged. It can still be completed, but the text describing it has an important inaccuracy. Instead of killing 100 Taken enemies with a bow, it actually wants you to kill 100 Scorn enemies with a bow, a very important distinction. It’s entirely possible this will be fixed in the future, but right now those who want to beat the challenge should be hunting Scorn instead.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to beat the Wayfinders Voyage 5 challenge

Now that you know what you need to do, you need to find Scorn enemies in large numbers. We found that you can find Scorn almost anywhere on the Tangled Shore and the Dreaming City, and this week’s Shattered Realm in the Debris of Dreams also has a lot of Scorn enemies you can use to rack up the numbers. Once you know where to find them, you should have the challenge complete within a couple of hours at most.