How to get Destiny 2 Map Fragments and craft Treasure Maps

Getting Destiny 2 Map Fragments by playing the new Season of Plunder Ketchcrash activity is vital if you want to craft Treasure Maps and get yourself some extra loot. As with any Destiny 2 season, there are lots of new currencies and resources to earn and spend, so knowing the ins and outs will help you start plundering efficiently to get the new pirate-themed weapons and armor. Below, you’ll find all the details we've learned about how you can get Map Fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

How to get Map Fragments in Destiny 2 (Image: © Bungie) Map Fragments are a new resource added to Destiny 2 with the Season of Plunder and are obtained from the new Ketchcrash activity – a 6-player PvE challenge that tasks players with bombarding an enemy Ketch before boarding it, completing numerous objectives, and finally defeating the captain. Each run of Ketchcrash that you complete awards 10 Map Fragments. Ketchcrash is the only Destiny 2 activity you can play to get Map Fragments, and it doesn’t look like there are any ways to increase the number of Map Fragments you earn per Ketchcrash run – The Pirate Crew upgrades under the Star Chart in the HELM don’t offer any Map Fragment improvements. It might be that Master difficulty runs award more, but we are yet to find that out, so this article will be updated as soon as we know!

What to do with Map Fragments in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Now that you’ve got some Destiny 2 Map Fragments, you’ll want to use them to craft a Treasure Map to get bonus loot in Expedition missions. To craft Treasure Maps, you’ll need a quest item known as the Captain’s Atlas, which is awarded by starting the ‘Sails of the Shipstealer’ seasonal questline from the Star Chart in the HELM – you must complete the ‘Ahoy and Aweigh’ introduction quest before you can start Sails of the Shipstealer!



Now that you have the Captain’s Atlas, find it under your Quests tab, inspect it, and then craft a Treasure Map. When choosing a map to craft, you’ll be able to see the rewards the map offers, as well as what it costs to craft. The Basic Treasure Map costs only five Map Fragments and 50 Treasure Coordinated – another resource which is much more common than Map Fragments.

(Image credit: Bungie)

With a Treasure Map crafted, you can now head into the Expedition activity to get extra loot. At the end of Expedition missions, there are three X-marks-the-spot areas with green symbols right next to the normal loot chest. If you’ve got a Treasure Map, you can dig one of the three spots to uncover more Season of Plunder loot.