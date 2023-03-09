Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release time - here's when Root of Nightmares goes live

If you're counting down the hours to Root of Nightmares, you might be wondering when to expect the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release time to land - and luckily, Bungie has provided all the info you need to know ahead of the launch of the new endgame content.

The Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release time is set for March 10 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT. Contest mode - which sets a hard Power level cap for the raid - will be enabled for the first 48 hours. The devs have confirmed that the contest mode Power cap will be set at 1780 for "all encounters."

The Root of Nightmares raid's contest mode will feature a 1780 Power cap for all encounters.You have one week to prepare. https://t.co/Hb2u1WSJegMarch 3, 2023 See more

Beyond that, we haven't gotten much concrete detail on what to expect from the raid, as Bungie has not provided any concrete details on its content, story, or rewards.

It's been a shaky launch for Lightfall, as the initial responses to the campaign have not been kind. In our Lightfall review in progress, office Destiny nerd Austin argues that "there is no redeeming this campaign," and that the upcoming raid "had better be a banger" to help redeem the expansion. We'll know soon enough whether Bungie's been able to deliver on that front.

