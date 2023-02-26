Destiny 2 Lightfall PS5 players are being warned not to preload Nightfall just yet

Destiny 2 developer Bungie says it is "currently investigating an issue" that is locking out PS5 players if they've preloaded its highly-anticipated Lightfall expansion, advising players to "pause this download" until tomorrow (February 27).

It appears that whilst players aren't supposed to be able to preload the expansion just yet, the content "has been pushed out early in some regions", leading to some players being locked out of the game completely until the expansion's release date later this week.

"We're currently investigating an issue where the preload of Lightfall has been pushed out early in some regions," Bungie tweeted over the weekend. "We recommend players pause this download until February 27, 9 AM PST (-8 UTC) to continue playing the live game."

Bungie then updated the thread to add: "PS5 players who still want to play Destiny 2 need to perform the following":

Uninstall the game

Go to “Game Library”

Select “Your Collection”

Select the Destiny 2 icon

Select the PS5 version

On the D2 store page, select "Download” to reinstall D2

Right now, it appears that the problem is only affecting players on PS5; PS4, Xbox, and PC players seem to be unaffected. However, it may be something to bear in mind if you want to spend some quality time with your Guardian before the new expansion drops.

