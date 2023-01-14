A Destiny 2 player's entire character was deleted, and Bungie needed all hands on deck to bring them back

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has pulled out all the stops to help a poor Guardian whose Titan mysteriously disappeared when they logged in.

"I just had my Titan deleted when I logged in," the player explained on Reddit (opens in new tab). "I didn't do anything out of the normal, I just logged in and selected my Titan, and then I got a black screen with the little text at the bottom of the screen saying contacting servers.

"Once it was done, it returned me to the character select screen but my Titan was missing and I'm assuming everything I had on the Titan which was most of my crafted and god roll weapons.

"Doubt there's anything that can be done about this, but if there is, I'd like to hear it, other than grinding everything back," they concluded, including links to prove they did indeed once have a high-leveled Titan who had previously completed raids.

With over 4000 upvotes and 900 comments commiserating with the poster, the post went on to catch Bungie's eye. Thankfully, community manager & co-lead of accessibility Liana Ruppert was able to reveal that the team was able to recover the character and confirmed that the studio didn't think "other accounts or characters were affected".

"We've got an update: Multiple teams dove into this and we did not uncover any evidence that other accounts or characters were affected," Ruppert explained (opens in new tab).

"Because this was a unique situation, we were able to come up with a one-time fix to restore the character. While we understand that players would like to be able to restore deleted characters whenever they'd like, this was an extremely complicated process that required a variety of teams and numerous hours to implement for a single account, but feedback for this feature has been noted."

Ruppert did, however, stop short of revealing what exactly happened to CyanSolar's Titan but confirmed (opens in new tab) that it was "an isolated incident" and "does not post a threat to other players".

Bungie recently released a development diary that reveals that Destiny 2's lovable new robot dog, Archangel, started as a pink, gelatinous demon. Yes, really.

"Our team has really been able to stretch their creativity when it comes to adding fun, delightful characters into the game like the Fallen babies, bobbleheads, and Starhorse," the post innocently begins.

And then the post reveals what the "robot dog" looked like in testing (opens in new tab), and now we'll be seeing it when we close our eyes every night for the rest of eternity.

