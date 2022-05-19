Destiny 2 is getting a $20 dungeon pass and, by the gods, more Vault space

Destiny 2 is getting a new dungeon next week, and it will see the launch of a new $20 dungeon pass separate from the game's normal expansion pack and season passes.

Bungie outlined its Season 17 dungeon plans in a recent, scattershot blog post ahead of the season launch on May 24. The new three-player gauntlet will launch at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Friday, May 27 with a recommended Power level of 1550 for normal difficulty. Master difficulty will also be available at launch, but Bungie's hiding the Power requirements for now, though we can assume it'll be around 1600 given the other PvE power bands.

If you bought the digital deluxe edition of The Witch Queen, you've already got access to this dungeon. If you're still looking to buy this edition, it'll be on sale for 25% off later this month. Otherwise, in order to access this dungeon as well as the other one coming in Season 19, you'll need to snag the new Witch Queen Dungeon Key from the Eververse shop for 20,000 Silver – roughly $20 worth of the store's premium currency – which was first mentioned back in October 2021 .

The dungeon coming this month will award four all-new weapons, two reprised weapons, a new Exotic weapon with a catalyst, and one set of Legendary armor (Artifice armor for Master clears) for each class, as well as some cosmetics.

Thankfully, Season 17 will give us 100 extra slots of Vault space to store all that stuff as well as the so-called god rolls that you just can't live without even though you'll never actually use them.

"While we know this doesn’t enable players to save every single piece of loot in the game, the team was able to pull some strings and get a little more space for your vaults as they continue to investigate future solutions," Bungie says of the long-awaited Vault expansion.