Destiny 2 fans hope for an underwater dungeon as Season of the Deep teaser confirms Titan is back, baby

Destiny 2's Season of the Deep is just a few weeks away, and its new teaser trailer suggests we're going back to the once-vaulted planet Titan for an underwater adventure with good ol' Sloane.

It's a brief little thing, but the teaser does communicate some key points. Sloane, who was the vendor of Titan before the planet got shuffled into the Destiny Content Vault, is back and needs our help. A brief shot of some starships descending upon a vast ocean supports the theory that Titan will return in some capacity – likely not as a permanent destination, but perhaps a seasonal hangout in line with the corrupted Leviathan from the Season of the Haunted.

Most importantly, this is more evidence that the Season of the Deep was indeed named very literally and we're going under the sea. We've got a pretty clear shot of an underwater environment in this teaser, complete with a serpent that I desperately hope is the same sea monster previously seen on Titan (and which turned out to be a giant Cheerio spinning through the void because video games are a damn lie). If it is the same monster and it's now the final boss of a dungeon, I'm sold.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie's latest blog post (opens in new tab) includes a screenshot of at least one undersea area coming in the Season of the Deep – replete with coral and anemones, the whole nine yards – and it sounds like the new dungeon launching May 26 will build on the theme further. In my mind, underwater combat in Destiny 2 would basically function like the spacewalk from Deep Stone Crypt but with lower gravity, a blue tint, and more bubbles. The question is, will the mad lads add a swimming mechanic? Whatever the case, bring your fishing waders, Guardian – by which I mean this new Aquaman-looking seasonal armor.

(Image credit: Bungie)