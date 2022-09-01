Destiny 2 devs "hope" to have LFG in time for the next free raid

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2's LFG features won't be ready in time for the launch of Lightfall, but the developers "hope" to have it ready in time for the game's next free raid.

"The thing that's really important for us is that we get LFG in the game before The Final Shape," game director Joe Blackburn tells us. "I will say with a big caveat that we hope to get it when the free raid comes out next year to give us some time with Commendations and Guardian Ranks in the game to tune those systems, make sure they're running well, and have time with LFG in the game with the free raid and a bunch of dungeons."

Destiny 2's free-to-play raids have been made up of reprised content from the original game. The last two free raids, Vault of Glass and King's Fall, each launched roughly six months after a major expansion. That'd suggest we'd see LFG around August 2023, six months after the Lightfall release date, but that assumes the raid releases on the same schedule and that the feature will be ready in time.

"We know we're not gonna have it by Lightfall," assistant general manager Dan McAuliffe adds. "I am supremely confident we're gonna have it before The Final Shape. I think Joe's aspiration is correct, we're just not gonna put it out before it's ready because a bad version does no one any good."

You can get much more info on what to expect from Lightfall in our full interview with Blackburn and McAuliffe. LFG is just one of the quality-of-life features Bungie is planning, as news of loadouts and a new-player guide also arrived with the reveal of Lightfall.

