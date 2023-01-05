Destiny 2 dev working on multiple "unannounced projects" with Sony

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on a "number of unannounced projects" with the help of Sony.

That's according to Bungie senior lead designer Tom Farnsworth, sharing the news via his personal Twitter account on January 4. According to the veteran Bungie developer, the studio is currently beavering away on a few select unannounced projects, all of which have the support of Sony in some way.

And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too. Come join us!Also, obviously I’m missing a medal, my kids played with the shield awhile back and I’m still looking for it, lol.January 4, 2023 See more

Obviously, Farnsworth stops short of naming these projects, or describing that in any detail whatsoever. In fact, Farnsworth's new comment aren't even the first time we've heard details of Bungie straying away from Destiny 2 to begin work on new ongoing projects over the past year.

In April 2022, a Bungie job posting revealed the developer was working on a new third-person action game. Later that same month, another job listing stated the studio was hard at work developing a mobile game engine, signalling a move into the mobile gaming market in some way.

A few months later in October 2022, a report claimed Bungie was reviving Marathon, an old-school shooter, for a brand new audience as its first post-Destiny game. The report, which was later corroborated by another journalist, claimed the new shooter would play similarly to Escape From Tarkov, providing squads of players with enemies to battle for loot, as well as each other.

Given that Bungie has experience of developing PvPvE experiences in Destiny 2 with modes like Gambit, this is definitely a logical evolution for the studio. Considering Sony's move to purchase Bungie last year, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that all three of these unannounced projects could receive support from the publisher.

Check out our extensive Destiny 2 Lightfall interview to gear yourself up for the big new expansion next month.