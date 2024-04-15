Destiny 2 dev thought it would be "impossible" for someone to clear the MMO FPS's new horde mode solo until now: "I'll never underestimate this playerbase again"

Destiny 2's latest big update, Into the Light, launched with a hardcore horde mode called Onslaught that at least one member of the development team thought would be impossible for a solo player to complete. You can probably guess where this is going: somebody has already soloed Onslaught on its highest difficulty.

That someone is a French player who goes by the name Xeneris. Overnight, they tweeted the results screen for the "World first solo onslaught legend." You can check out the stats readout below - 90 minutes, 1676 kills, and all 50 waves cleared. It doesn't look like there's a video of the clear available yet, but members of the dev team at Bungie are already offering congratulations.

I’ll never underestimate this playerbase again.I hereby bestow the ultimate honor, you’re That GuyApril 15, 2024 See more

When Onslaught was first detailed, associate designer Noah Lee reckoned that it would be "impossible" to solo. "I'll never underestimate this playerbase again," Lee tweeted in response to Xeneris's accomplishment. "I hereby bestow the ultimate honor, you're That Guy." And, indeed, Xeneris has taken that moniker with pride, making it a part of their Twitter profile.

Into the Light is a sort of stopgap content update intended to help fill the final months leading up to the long-awaited Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion. On top of Onslaught, it's also brought back some of the most broken guns in the MMO's history, though Bungie has asserted they're a bit less broken now.

