Destiny 2 broke Telesto and gave it a custom reload in its best Easter egg yet

Destiny 2 has broken Telesto.

See, normally it's the other way around. The infamously testy Exotic fusion rifle has broken Destiny exactly 37 times according to the dedicated Telesto Report website, which exists for obvious reasons. The last time Bungie tried to nerf Telesto , it retaliated by creating game-breaking impassable barriers. Bungie later relented and dropped the problem on Tower gunsmith Banshee-44 in another fun Easter egg.

Today, players logged in after maintenance to find that Bungie, understandably fed up after all these years, has apparently taken a hammer to Telesto. It must've hit it pretty hard because it broke its custom sticky ammo and caused it to smoke – the foundation for one of the coolest Easter eggs in Destiny history.

Being the serious game journalist that I am, I used this news – spotted by Destiny Bulletin (opens in new tab) – as an excuse to play Destiny 2 during work hours and investigate. Here's what I found:

I ripped a fresh Telesto out of the collection for this experiment. When you load into a destination with Telesto equipped, it will default to a new firing mode that launches slow-moving projectiles which oddly seem to ascend. If you hold the reload button, you'll give the gun a good smack like it's an old TV, restoring the high-speed sticky projectiles that the fusion rifle is known for. You're unable to go back to the broken firing mode by holding reload again, but I was able to get the slow projectiles back by swapping characters. There's no telling how long this will stick around, though, so go try it yourself while it's hot. I can't wait to see if this somehow breaks PvP for real.

As you can see from this clip, I wasn't the only one looking into this; I ran into a random player doing the exact same thing down on Savathun's Throne World, and we were able to communicate using the tried-and-true language of shooting each other and jumping around. Nart Smeth, you beautiful Dredgen, I hope you're having a great day.