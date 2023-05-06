Destiny 2 accidentally declares Warlocks the Guardian Games winner weeks before the event actually ends

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed that an in-game message that revealed Warlocks had won the Guardian Games two weeks before the end of the event was "sent out erroneously".

The confusing message – which said, "Warlocks earned the most medallions and won this year's games!" – popped up in the game just a couple of days after a separate message declared that Titans were in the lead, leading to a lot of confusion and some very excellent "stop the count" jokes (opens in new tab).

The studio stopped short of apologizing but did confirm that as the Games event doesn't end until May 23, "the winning class has not been officially announced yet".

"We're aware that an in-game message announcing the winner of Guardian Games was sent out erroneously," Bungie announced via a tweet.

"Guardian Games still have two weeks left, and the winning class has not been officially announced yet."

