Dell Alienware gaming laptop deal shaves $900 off in limited clearance sale

Memorial Day might be over but we're still coming across lots of fantastic deals. The latest of which arrives from Dell with several top gaming laptops falling onto clearance for the first time, meaning there are some big savings to be had. One of which sees a discount of almost $1,000 applied to a great Alienware laptop.

By heading to Dell's website you take home an Alienware M17 R5 gaming laptop for $1,249.49 , however, that only applies after taking advantage of the full discounts available. Let us explain. The laptop is currently priced on the site at $1,499.99, dropping by $700 (31%) from its typical $2,199.99. That's still pretty decent but to gain another $250 in savings, you need to utilise the coupons 'ARMMPPS' and 'GAMING15' at checkout. This then gives you a huge $950.50 reduction (43%) in price.

Sporting an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 17.3-inch display and AMD Radeon RX 6850M graphics card (the closest equivalent is an RTX 3080), this Alienware gaming laptop is incredibly good value for money. We're big fans of the brand too, many of which are found throughout our recommendations for the best gaming laptops , something well worth reading up on before making any heavy investments. As this is on clearance, stock will be limited so best to act fast if interested.

Alienware M17 R5 Gaming Laptop | $2,199.99 $1,499.99 (with coupon 'ARMMPPS' and 'GAMING15' at checkout) at Dell

Save $950 – Now onto clearance, a big 43% discount can be applied to this Alienware gaming laptop. Just make sure to apply the coupons 'ARMMPPS' and 'GAMING15' at checkout to receive the additional $250 savings. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT graphics card, 17.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Windows 11

We're also fond of the Alienware M15 R17 gaming laptop due to its "incredible performance" that ran "faster action titles without a hitch". It also featured a fast display and satisfying keyboard setup, though we did not that it's quite "difficult to transport" for anyone that's regularly on the move. That build is currently available at Amazon for $1,579.99 – the cheapest price we've ever seen at the retailer.

