Deleted tweets suggest Abandoned might actually have been abandoned

Will the eerie PS5 exclusive ever see the light of day?

Abandoned PS5 exclusive
Abandoned might not launch after all, as tweets regarding the game's future have mysteriously disappeared. 

Blue Box Game Studios has been quiet about its cinematic survival horror game Abandoned for the past few months. Not only has the developer not mentioned the game, but it now appears to be deleting tweets it had previously posted regarding Abandoned's future. This has sparked speculation that the company may have deserted the project entirely.

According to Twitter user Lance McDonald, Blue Box has now deleted most of its tweets regarding its plans for the game, including mention of a demo, which has yet to be released.

A reveal app intended as an interactive way to introduce Abandoned launched last year. But after an initial delay, the highly anticipated app turned out to be totally empty

In a follow-up tweet, Lance McDonald pointed out that Blue Box previously claimed that the game's reveal app contained "way more footage but it just needed a small patch to fix a tech issue". The app has yet to be patched, and tweets regarding this have also now been deleted by the developer.

The Twitter user not only thinks the game won't be released but questions if it was ever real in the first place, saying, "I don't think that game ever existed."

When it was first revealed, Abandoned quickly gained a following after rumors arose that the game was somehow linked to Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima, but Blue Box was quick to deny that this was the case.

If it does ever see a release, the game's developer has said that it won't be called Abandoned and admitted that it was "announced too soon".

While Abandoned may not be giving you the heebie-jeebies anytime soon, if at all, there are still a lot of scares on offer. Check out our suggestions for the best horror games to play right now.

